Woman’s Hospital hosts educational event for expecting parents

Source: Woman's Hospital
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge is hosting a free event to provide education and resources for expecting parents.

The Baby Grand event is taking place between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Baton Rouge Marriott hotel.

Woman’s Hospital said the event will have nurses, lactation consultants, physicians, physical therapists, and other experts on hand. They are available to answer a range of questions that expecting parents may have about pregnancy, labor, and caring for a new baby.

The event will also offer several prize drawings.

Attendees will need to physically register at the hotel.

