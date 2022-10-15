Weekend warming, then a cold blast next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The warming trend continues into the weekend with mainly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Sunday will also be mostly sunny but with just a few more passing clouds and a slight chance, less than 20%, of an afternoon shower, with highs still in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 15 (wafb)

A more significant cold front will move in Monday, opening the door to the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in some time. The front will pass through mainly dry, only a 20% chance Monday, and most of the area stays dry.

Highs on Monday will be near 80, as this will be the day of transition. The colder air works its way in late Monday night into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the upper 60s, with morning lows in the low 40s Wednesday morning, and possibly upper 30s Thursday morning. If we do hit the upper 30s next week, it’ll be the coldest we’ve been since April 9th, the last time we hit 39 degrees. Stay tuned!

