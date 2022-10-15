Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Weekend warming, then a cold blast next week

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 15(wafb)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The warming trend continues into the weekend with mainly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Sunday will also be mostly sunny but with just a few more passing clouds and a slight chance, less than 20%, of an afternoon shower, with highs still in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 15(wafb)

A more significant cold front will move in Monday, opening the door to the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in some time. The front will pass through mainly dry, only a 20% chance Monday, and most of the area stays dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 15(wafb)

Highs on Monday will be near 80, as this will be the day of transition. The colder air works its way in late Monday night into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the upper 60s, with morning lows in the low 40s Wednesday morning, and possibly upper 30s Thursday morning. If we do hit the upper 30s next week, it’ll be the coldest we’ve been since April 9th, the last time we hit 39 degrees. Stay tuned!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 15(wafb)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 15(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 14
Warm weekend ahead but a big cool down expected next week
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Friday, October 14.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, October 14
Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Friday, October 14
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, October 14
Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. forecast on Friday, October 14
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, October 14