Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone

(Steve Helber | AP)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Louisiana volunteers is headed home after spending weeks in Florida’s Hurricane Ian disaster zone.

The group of more than 10 members has been in Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29, and includes volunteers from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department.

The volunteers have spent most of their time in the hard-hit Fort Myers area. During their deployment, they have helped manage the operations of 100 fire personnel and helped to keep the public safe from the dangers of generators. Officials said there have been zero generator-related situations.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Louisiana group of volunteers is handing over responsibilities to a group from the New York City Fire Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

