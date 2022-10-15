Facebook
La. Department of Health switches to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases

(CDC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health is making changes to how it releases information about COVID-19 cases.

Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Louisiana health officials will only report on new case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths once a week. Those new numbers will be released every Wednesday through the Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.

Health officials said the change comes as Louisiana enters a different stage in the pandemic response. They added that many other states have already switched to a weekly release in case numbers.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 227 new cases in the state since Thursday, Oct. 13. There were also 173 patients battling the virus in a hospital and six additional reported deaths. Health officials said the majority of new cases came from community spread rather than congregate settings.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 18,000 people in Louisiana since the start of the pandemic. The virus has also become the third leading cause of death in the state since 2020.

