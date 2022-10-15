GAME NOTES: LSU vs. Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will look to get back in the win column as they take on the Florida Gators (4-2, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday, Oct. 15 on ESPN at 6 p.m.

The Tigers are riding a three-game win streak against the Gators with their last loss coming in 2018 in Gainesville.

LSU is expecting to have true freshman offensive tackle Will Campbell back in the lineup, but they will be missing offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger, who was injured in last week’s game against Tennessee.

Florida is coming off a 24-17 win over Missouri, the Gators first win in conference play. They’re led by quarterback Anthony Richardson who has thrown for 1,182 yards and five touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions. Running backs Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne lead their rushing attack with each over 300 yards.

The Tigers are coming off a 40-13 loss to then No. 8 Tennessee. LSU is led by quarterback Jayden Daniels who has thrown for 1,215 yards, completing 68.8% of his passes and seven touchdowns.

