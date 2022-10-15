Fire reported at Angola Friday evening

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening.

Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was under control within about 15 minutes.

Officials from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal have been called out to investigate.

No injuries were reported. It is also unclear how much damage was caused by the fire

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.