BRFD responds to Old Hammond house fire

Old Hammond house fire
Old Hammond house fire(BRFD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Officials are investigating the cause of an arson case house fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a vacant house engulfed in flames in the 11000 block of Old Hammond Hwy.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 1:40 p.m. and was under control just a little after 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported at this time.

BRPD, EMS, and Eastside Fire Department were also on the scene.

The department asks anyone who has information to contact CrimeStoppers or fire investigators at 225-389-2050.

