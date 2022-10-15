2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 7
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 7 of the high school football season in south Louisiana and the matchups are really heating up as teams look to secure their spots for a playoff run.
THURSDAY
Mentorship Academy - 22
Collegiate Baton Rouge - 8
St. Michael - 15
McKinley - 40
Episcopal - 0
Dunham - 42
Capitol - 20
East Feliciana - 58
Opelousas Catholic - 30
Catholic-PC - 8
Ascension Christian - 7
St. John - 39
Southern Lab - 68
Thrive Academy - 0
Assumption - 37
Ellender - 38 (OT)
Slidell - 37
Ponchatoula - 20
South Terrebonne - 16
Vandebilt Catholic - 14
FRIDAY
Scotlandville
Zachary
Central
Catholic
Woodlawn
Liberty Magnet
Madison Prep
U-High
Port Allen - 36
Glen Oaks - 8
Parkview Baptist - 58
Broadmoor - 0
Belaire
Plaquemine
Walker
East Ascension
Live Oak - 0
Dutchtown - 28
St. Amant - 21
Denham Springs - 27
Baker
Northeast
Ascension Catholic - 48
East Iberville - 0
Brusly - 14
West Feliciana - 49
Slaughter Community Charter
Central Private
Hahnville - 14
Lutcher - 35
Independence
Springfield
Jewel Sumner - 27
Bogalusa - 40
Central Lafourche - 10
East St. John - 21
St. Martinville
St. Charles Catholic
Opelousas - 41
Livonia - 13
Istrouma
Tara
Albany
Ben Franklin
Donaldsonville - 8
E.D. White - 41
Patterson
St. James
McDonogh 35
Kentwood
Ascension Episcopal
West St. Mary
Loreauville
Franklin
Highland Baptist
Covenant Christian
Jeanerette - 0
Vermilion Catholic - 53
Covington - 18
Hammond - 34
Franklinton
Pearl River
Lakeshore - 35
Loranger - 13
Varnado - 36
Cohen - 12
Riverside - 47
West St. John - 0
Amite - 26
Pine - 28
Berwick - 28
Central Catholic - 35
H.L. Bourgeois - 7
Thibodaux - 34
Centerville
Hanson Memorial
Morgan City - 24
South Lafourche - 59
St. Helena
St. Thomas Aquinas
Destrehan - 42
Terrebonne - 6
Oak Forest
Bowling Green
Centreville
Brookhaven
Silliman
Cathedral
Riverdale - 12
Wilkinson County Christian - 36
