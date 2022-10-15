2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 7 of the high school football season in south Louisiana and the matchups are really heating up as teams look to secure their spots for a playoff run.

THURSDAY

Mentorship Academy - 22

Collegiate Baton Rouge - 8

St. Michael - 15

McKinley - 40

Episcopal - 0

Dunham - 42

Capitol - 20

East Feliciana - 58

Opelousas Catholic - 30

Catholic-PC - 8

Ascension Christian - 7

St. John - 39

Southern Lab - 68

Thrive Academy - 0

Assumption - 37

Ellender - 38 (OT)

Slidell - 37

Ponchatoula - 20

South Terrebonne - 16

Vandebilt Catholic - 14

FRIDAY

Scotlandville

Zachary

Central

Catholic

Woodlawn

Liberty Magnet

Madison Prep

U-High

Port Allen - 36

Glen Oaks - 8

Parkview Baptist - 58

Broadmoor - 0

Belaire

Plaquemine

Walker

East Ascension

Live Oak - 0

Dutchtown - 28

St. Amant - 21

Denham Springs - 27

Baker

Northeast

Ascension Catholic - 48

East Iberville - 0

Brusly - 14

West Feliciana - 49

Slaughter Community Charter

Central Private

Hahnville - 14

Lutcher - 35

Independence

Springfield

Jewel Sumner - 27

Bogalusa - 40

Central Lafourche - 10

East St. John - 21

St. Martinville

St. Charles Catholic

Opelousas - 41

Livonia - 13

Istrouma

Tara

Albany

Ben Franklin

Donaldsonville - 8

E.D. White - 41

Patterson

St. James

McDonogh 35

Kentwood

Ascension Episcopal

West St. Mary

Loreauville

Franklin

Highland Baptist

Covenant Christian

Jeanerette - 0

Vermilion Catholic - 53

Covington - 18

Hammond - 34

Franklinton

Pearl River

Lakeshore - 35

Loranger - 13

Varnado - 36

Cohen - 12

Riverside - 47

West St. John - 0

Amite - 26

Pine - 28

Berwick - 28

Central Catholic - 35

H.L. Bourgeois - 7

Thibodaux - 34

Centerville

Hanson Memorial

Morgan City - 24

South Lafourche - 59

St. Helena

St. Thomas Aquinas

Destrehan - 42

Terrebonne - 6

Oak Forest

Bowling Green

Centreville

Brookhaven

Silliman

Cathedral

Riverdale - 12

Wilkinson County Christian - 36

