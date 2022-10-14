Warm weekend ahead but a big cool down expected next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful weather can be expected over the next couple of days in the wake of a cold front that moved through on Thursday morning. We’ll enjoy sunshine from start to finish today, with highs rebounding into the mid 80s after a cool start in the 50s this morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 14 (WAFB)

Weather looks just about perfect for Live After Five and high school football tonight. Temperatures will be in the low 80s as Live After Five gets underway, in the mid 70s at kickoff for most games, and falling into the mid to upper 60s by 10 PM.

Nice weather continues into Saturday but it will be a rather warm afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 50s will give way to afternoon highs soaring into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. If you’re heading to the Southern campus for tailgating and football, don’t sleep on the afternoon warmth. Make sure you stay hydrated. The game itself should enjoy pretty nice weather, with 6 p.m. kickoff temperatures in the low 80s falling into the low 70s by the end of the game.

Our focus shifts to our next cold front by Sunday as it approaches from the northwest. While Gulf moisture will start to make a comeback, guidance has been trending drier with no real focus to generate the lift necessary for rainfall. With that in mind, only a slim chance of showers is expected on Sunday, with highs again in the upper 80s.

The front should gradually make its way through on Monday, with again only a slight chance of showers in the forecast. Highs could approach 80 degrees before the much cooler air begins to filter into the region from the north.

In the wake of that front, we will easily see our coolest weather yet of the fall season. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows reaching the 40s during the second half of the week. Upper 30s can’t be ruled out near and north of the state line by Wednesday and Thursday mornings!

In the tropics, Karl is moving southward toward the Mexican coastline this morning as a minimal tropical storm with maximum winds of 40 miles per hour. Heavy rainfall will be the primary concern in parts of Mexico.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic remains disorganized this morning. That system is only given a 20% chance of development as it remains over the open Atlantic in the days ahead.

