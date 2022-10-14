SU homecoming: Everything you need to know for ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jags have a week of festivities planned for their ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’ homecoming during the week of October 16-23.

SUNDAY’S EVENTS:

ROAD CLOSURE: Roosevelt Steptoe Ave. and G. Leon Netterville Dr. from 2-8 p.m.

Sounds of Praise Ecumenical Services (2 p.m.)

Services are held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union and Royal Cotillion Ballroom

Generational Social Picnic with Alumni & Students (5 p.m.)

Social Picnic on the Mayberry Lawn.

MONDAY’S EVENTS:

Know Your Boundaries Homecoming Safety Panel featuring SUPD & Title IX (11 a.m.)

The following events will be held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union and Royal Cotillion Ballroom

TUESDAY’S EVENTS:

Alumni Panel (noon)

The Alumni Panel is held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union and Royal Cotillion Ballroom

Miss Southern Coronation (6 p.m.)

Coronation is held in the F.G. Clark Activity Center

WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS:

ALL-DAY ROAD CLOSURE

Find an alternate route! Jesse N. Stone Ave. (In front of the Smith-Brown Memorial Union) will be closed

Health Fair (10 a.m.)

The fair will be in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union

Pretty Wednesday and Fashion Show (noon)

Pretty Wednesday and the Fashion Show will be held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union Courtyard

Seriously Funny Comedy Show (7 p.m.)

The comedy show will be held in the F.G. Clark Activity Center

Open to the public, tickets required

THURSDAY’S EVENTS:

ALL-DAY ROAD CLOSURE

Find an alternate route! Stadium Lot D (Commuter Parking) will be closed.

Homecoming Concert (7 p.m.)

The concert will be held in the F.G. Clark Activity Center

Open to the public, tickets required

FRIDAY’S EVENTS:

ALL-DAY ROAD CLOSURE

Find an alternate route! Roosevelt Steptoe Ave. and G. Leon Netterville Dr. will be closed.

Pep Rally (noon)

Pep Rally on the Mayberry Lawn

Greek Step Show ( Friday, October 21)

Greek Step Show begins at 6 p.m. in the F.G. Clark Activity Center

Open to the public, tickets required!

SATURDAY’S EVENTS:

Homecoming Parade

The homecoming parade is in the Scottlandville Community beginning at 8 a.m.

Jaguar Day Party

The day party is held at the A.W. Mumford Stadium Lot from 11 a.m. to the start of kickoff!

Homecoming Game

Be in A.W. Mumford Stadium at 4 p.m. to cheer on your Jags!

REMEMBER: *Game Day Color: Columbia Blue*

The game is open to the public, tickets are required!

SUNDAY’S EVENTS:

Campus Clean-Up! (10 a.m.)

Help keep the Bluff beautiful! Campus clean-up across campus.

