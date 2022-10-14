Optimism surrounds positive start for state’s sugarcane harvest

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Farmers are optimistic this year, saying it could be another record-breaking year for the state’s sugar cane industry.

“Weather has been good so far although planning was so wet. We recovered from that and looking forward to a long harvest,” said Catherine Floyd.

Louisiana sugar cane is arguably the most successful crop in the history of the state.

“Sugar, for our state, brings in a great economic impact,” continued Floyd.

The sugar industry is vital to the state’s economy.

Generating an overall economic value of $3 billion a year, sugarcane is produced on more than 400,000 acres of land across 22 parishes, which amounts to almost 13 million tons of cane a year.

“The process is pretty different from other row crop. We plant in between August and October, but that crop won’t be harvested until the next year,” Floyd explained.

Pointe Coupee Parish is the number one growing sugar cane parish in the state.

“Our farmers are so dedicated to this crop. We are proud to have that title,” Floyd added.

Although there are hundreds of thousands of acres of sugar cane, there are only four steps to get it from the field to the table.

“The sugar is taken out, washed in water, crystalized, then dried. It then goes into storage. We ship it and they process it to white sugar,” Floyd explained.

Harvest is expected to come to an end in January.

