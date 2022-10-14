Facebook
New Orleans Pelicans’ home opener sells out

The Pelicans will host the Utah Jazz at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re looking to buy tickets for the Pelicans’ regular season home opener you’re going to have to see what’s available on a secondary sales site.

On Thursday (Oct. 13) the Pelicans announced that their first home game of the regular season against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, Oct. 23 is officially sold out.

“We are excited to announce a sellout crowd at the Smoothie King Center for our first home game of the 2022-23 season,” said Pelicans and Saints owner Gayle Benson. “It’s a blessing to see the energy and excitement surrounding our team as we prepare to tip-off this new season, and I look forward to seeing everyone come out early to our game on October 23.”

What’s even better for New Orleans sports fans is that the Saints will visit the Arizona Cardinals on the road the previous Thursday (Oct. 20) so there won’t be any game-day conflicts when the Pels tip-off in the Smoothie King Center at 6 p.m.

Fans that attend the home opener will receive a free T-shirt.

The Pelicans officially open the regular season on the road to face Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

This Friday (Oct. 14) Fox 8 will air the Pelicans’ final preseason game vs the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m., which will be played in Birmingham.

