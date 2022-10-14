Facebook
Livingston Council passes moratorium on injection wells

Livingston Parish Governmental Building
Livingston Parish Governmental Building(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Council members approved a moratorium on injection wells and disposal wells at their meeting Thursday night, October 13.

The temporary moratorium will last 12 months or until it is lifted.

A chemical company called ‘Air Products’ is planning to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas.

But people in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes have expressed concerns to WAFB. Those worries include what the carbon dioxide would do to the drinking water, and the ecosystems around the lake, in addition to the potential long-term effects.

