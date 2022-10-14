Juvenile suspects in Highland Club murder held without bond

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two 16-year-olds accused of working together to kill a Baton Rouge woman appeared in juvenile court Friday, Oct. 14.

The presiding judge continued their cases until Nov. 9 so that a hearing can be held to determine if either or both of the teens will be charged as adults.

They will remain in police custody until then.

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies say the female teen confessed that she convinced a 16-year-old boy to kill her relative.

She has been charged with principal to second-degree murder. The male was charged with second-degree murder and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Their names were not released by law enforcement because they are juveniles.

The victim, shot multiple times, was found in a bathtub inside her residence at The Highland Club Apartments on Jefferson Highway Wednesday night.

She was identified as Markeshia Stone, 33.

Authorities did not say how the victim is related to the 16-year-old female in order to protect the identity of the juvenile suspect.

