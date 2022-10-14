Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Juvenile suspects in Highland Club murder held without bond

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting...
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting allegedly involving two teenagers that left one woman dead.(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two 16-year-olds accused of working together to kill a Baton Rouge woman appeared in juvenile court Friday, Oct. 14.

The presiding judge continued their cases until Nov. 9 so that a hearing can be held to determine if either or both of the teens will be charged as adults.

They will remain in police custody until then.

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies say the female teen confessed that she convinced a 16-year-old boy to kill her relative.

She has been charged with principal to second-degree murder. The male was charged with second-degree murder and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Their names were not released by law enforcement because they are juveniles.

The victim, shot multiple times, was found in a bathtub inside her residence at The Highland Club Apartments on Jefferson Highway Wednesday night.

She was identified as Markeshia Stone, 33.

Authorities did not say how the victim is related to the 16-year-old female in order to protect the identity of the juvenile suspect.

RELATED: Teen girl allegedly solicits teen boy to kill relative, officials say

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

A large fire could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Massive fire, black smoke visible near I-49
Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor; funeral arrangements announced
The closure will begin at approximately 4:30 a.m.
Intersection of Florida Blvd. to temporarily close Saturday
Two items that could be in your home have been placed under a recall this week: an air fryer...
RECALL ALERT: Air fryer overheats, children’s toy detaches