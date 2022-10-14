Intersection of Florida Blvd., O’Neal Lane, Central Thwy. to temporarily close Saturday

The following information is from the Department of Transportation and Development:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that the intersection of Florida Blvd. (U.S. 190) where it crosses O’Neal Ln. and Central Thwy. in Baton Rouge will be closed to traffic on Saturday, October 15.

The closure will begin at approximately 4:30 a.m. and is necessary for crews to overlay the driving surface, which will eliminate the rough spots on Florida Blvd. that motorists cross over as they drive north and south on O’Neal Ln. and Central Thwy.

The intersection is expected to reopen to traffic by Saturday evening.

Detour routes are as follows:

For motorists on Florida Blvd. eastbound, traffic will turn south onto O’Neal Ln. From there, motorists can either turn onto Old Hammond Hwy. westbound to reconnect with Florida Blvd., or they can continue south to connect with I-12 eastbound.

For motorists on Florida Blvd. westbound, traffic will turn north onto Central Thwy. Motorists can proceed to Greenwell Spring Rd. (LA 37) westbound, where there are several options to return to Florida Blvd.

For motorists on O’Neal Ln. northbound, traffic will be forced to turn either eastbound or westbound onto Old Hammond Hwy. Motorists on Old Hammond Hwy. eastbound can turn north on S. Stevendale Rd., west on Florida Blvd., and then north on Central Thwy.

For motorists on Central Thwy. southbound, traffic will turn west on Florida Blvd. Motorists may then use S. Flannery Rd. southbound or Sherwood Forest Blvd. southbound to connect with Old Hammond Hwy.

