Deputies search for missing Loranger man
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena deputies are searching for a man after his vehicle was found abandoned on Thursday, October 13.
According to deputies, the vehicle belongs to Carlos Leroy Stephens and is described to be a 2003 Chevrolet tracker yellow.
The vehicle was abandoned on LA 449 in Pine Grove, officials said.
St. Helena Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows Stephen’s whereabouts call 225-222-4413.
