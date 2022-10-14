Facebook
Deputies search for missing Loranger man

Carlos Leroy Stephens
Carlos Leroy Stephens(St. Helena Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena deputies are searching for a man after his vehicle was found abandoned on Thursday, October 13.

According to deputies, the vehicle belongs to Carlos Leroy Stephens and is described to be a 2003 Chevrolet tracker yellow.

The vehicle was abandoned on LA 449 in Pine Grove, officials said.

St. Helena Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows Stephen’s whereabouts call 225-222-4413.

