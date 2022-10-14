Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: How to fight back against medical debt

There are a lot of scams out there, so doing this can deter any phony debt collector.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever been contacted by a collection agency over medical debt, you’re not alone. Over 40 million people have unpaid medical bills sent to collections. And get this: Almost half of those bills have at least one error. Before you make any payments, Consumer Reports has some advice on how to fight back against medical debt.

If you’re contacted by a debt collector for a medical bill you believe to be wrong, never pay it right away. Instead, CR says to take these steps.

Gather as much info as you can, including the name of the collection agency, the person you’re speaking with, their phone number, postal address, email address, and as much information about the bill as possible.

There are a lot of scams out there, so doing this can deter any phony debt collector.

Next, ask the debt collector to send verification of the debt. You can expect to receive the information in the mail within about five days of your request.

If the verification letter shows an error, file a dispute in writing by either email or certified letter within 30 days or else the collection agency will assume the debt is valid.

One more tip: There might be a statute of limitations on how long a debt can be collected. Do not pay any part of it until you’re sure you still owe the money.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says

Latest News

YOUR HEALTH: Weight loss surgery; saving lives from diabetes, stroke & cancer
You eat healthy, and you exercise, yet the numbers on your scale just nudge their way up.
YOUR HEALTH: A tiny worm may hold the key to curbing obesity
YOUR HEALTH: Alcohol and cancer risk
YOUR HEALTH: Targeted treatment for thyroid cancer