Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman killed in Zachary car crash after vehicle overturns

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash in Zachary overnight.

According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on Tucker Road around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The driver, Marquita Jackson, died at the scene, authorities stated.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

EBRSO stated the scene indicates that the car was traveling northbound on Tucker Road when it left the roadway, hit a ditch and overturned.

It does not appear the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Impairment is not suspected at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting on Jefferson Highway, deputies say
In addition to the reunion, the band has announced that they will release a new single on...
Blink-182 announce reunion with singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge; release new single and tour dates
Investigators stated they have reason to believe the individuals are connected with a theft and...
CRIME STOPPERS: Individuals accused of stealing nearly $4K
The orange garment in the individual’s hand is a ski mask he allegedly wore during the robbery,...
Police attempt to ID individual accused of armed robbery