Woman killed in Zachary car crash after vehicle overturns

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a single vehicle car crash in Zachary overnight.

According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on Tucker Road around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The driver, Marquita Jackson, died at the scene, authorities stated.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

EBRSO stated the scene indicates that the car was traveling northbound on Tucker Road when it left the roadway, hit a ditch and overturned.

It does not appear the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Impairment is not suspected at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

