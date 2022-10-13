Thursday cold front delivers only slight cool down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front pushed through the local area early this morning. Don’t expect a huge cool down behind this front. Afternoon temperatures Thursday will still be several degrees above normal in the mid 80°s. At least the day will feel very comfortable as humidity levels will be nonexistent.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 13

The biggest temperature change comes Friday morning as lows dip into the mid 50°s briefly near sunrise. This might cause the youngest kiddos to need a light jacket for the morning bus stop.

Jeff Morrow and the WAFB First Alert Weather team provide an update on What We're Tracking Next on Thursday, Oct. 13.

A warming trend takes place over the weekend with highs in the upper 80°s Saturday and Sunday. Dress comfortably if you are heading to Southern’s home game against Alcorn Saturday evening.

Another cold front will arrive for the beginning of next week. This front will once again produce sct’d showers and t-storms Sunday and Monday, but will also bring a real drop in temperature.

It’s really going to feel like Fall for the middle of next week. Temperatures will see about a 15-20 degree drop for morning lows and afternoon highs. Highs will stay around 70° Tuesday through Thursday afternoons and lows will fall all the way into mid 40°s Wednesday through Friday mornings. Temperatures will start to rise by the end of the week.

Tropical Storm Karl remains in the very Southern Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to either shear apart or move inland into Mexico over the weekend. Another tropical wave way out in the Eastern Atlantic has been given a low chance for development. Long range models suggest this system is likely to stay in the open waters of the Atlantic.

