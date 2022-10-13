Scaloppini of Alligator

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scaloppini refers to small, thin slices of meat that are pounded flat. The medallions are then dredged in flour, sautéed and served in a wine sauce. Traditionally, scaloppini use veal or pork, but in this Cajun version, alligator is used. Tenderloin of alligator or the top portion of the tail meat works best in this recipe.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

12 (3-ounce) medallions of alligator

¼ cup chopped basil

1 tbsp thyme leaves

¼ cup chopped parsley

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

Egg wash (1 egg, ½ cup water, ½ cup milk, blended)

2 cups seasoned flour

½ cup butter

½ cup thinly sliced pickled okra

½ cup diced red bell peppers

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 cup white wine

Cooked angel hair pasta for serving

Method:

Pound medallions between 2 sheets of wax paper until ¼-inch thick. In a large mixing bowl, combine basil, thyme, and parsley. Season medallions with salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Dip in egg wash then coat with flour and press into the herb mixture. In a 10-inch sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Pan sauté alligator until golden brown on both sides. Add okra, bell peppers, and garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Deglaze with wine and reduce to sauce consistency. To serve, place 2 medallions over angel hair pasta and top with sauce.

