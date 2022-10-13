Report shows inflation was worse last month than experts predicted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Inflation, the topic that doesn’t seem to want to go away, is making headlines today after last month’s numbers were released.

The data released Thursday reportedly shows inflation, compared to last year, is much higher than experts predicted for September. Something all of us should take into consideration as we head into the winter months.

Inflation may not quite be the highest it’s ever been, but it’s flirting with that number. Food prices climbed again, the same with rent, according to officials.

“The highest priority has been just the rising cost of everything, the unaffordability, effectively the weakening of the paycheck and the undermining of really economic security for families across South Louisiana,” said Congressman Garret Graves (R).

Although almost everything across the board went up in price, gas prices were down last month but it’s unclear if that will continue. The price of oil and natural gas still remains higher than any of us are used to. Not to mention the cost of energy to heat and cool your homes.

“Our country is not going to change direction in the next two years. Energy costs are going to stay up and may go up a bit more this winter as demand picks up. We’re going to have high energy prices for several years,” local financial advisor, Gregory Ricks with Gregory Ricks and Associates said.

Ricks tells me the best thing to do right now is to save as much as you can and reduce as much credit card debt as you can before interest rates get another hike.

“I suggest a budget audit, just look at if you’re spending money on things that you can cut, that you actually don’t need. How many channels are you streaming? A little bit here and there can make an impact,” Ricks continued.

Ricks suggests investing some of your money in a way you benefit from the current economy instead of getting hurt. Making sure all of your investments are made rationally.

“Like oh my gosh, the markets low, time to sell, no... time to rebalance more in. Just like in your 401k, keep those contributions going. That is opportunity, it’s going to go back up. How to I know that, because that’s what it’s done over time, it always comes back,” Ricks added.

Part of the silver lining in all of this is that history shows tough economic times and recessions don’t last forever, which means at some point there will be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.