Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

Joh Fore
Joh Fore(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders.

Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore was facing a charge of sexual battery, after turning himself in to deputies on May 16.

Deputies said the arrest was in connection with a complaint earlier in the month involving a juvenile victim.

RELATED
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case
Tiki Tubing owner faces sexual battery charge involving juvenile

LPSO added just days later, his wife, Patricia Fore, was also booked on the same charge. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said the charges stem from two different complaints.

Details are slim on the circumstances surrounding this new arrest.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Michael Brown
Baker man arrested on 60 counts of porn involving juveniles
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver bonds out of jail
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver bonds out of jail
Baton Rouge Police Department
City announces recruitment, retention pay incentive for new BRPD officers
October is Cyber Security month
IT director discusses East Baton Rouge Parish’s cyber security