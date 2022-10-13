One year later, Ascension Parish woman remembers husband who died in chemical plant incident

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the BASF plant and the Zachry Industrial in Geismar on behalf of her late husband.

Dexter Armstead died a year ago this month and his wife says she is still waiting to hear the full story. Talesia Armstead said she has spent the last year piecing her husband’s death together, and now, she is ready to raise her voice.

Dexter Armstead was one of two workers reportedly exposed to gas or chemicals while trying to replace a pressure safety valve. According to the lawsuit Talesia Armstead has filed against BASF and the contractor Zachry Industrial, Dexter collapsed and later died.

“I think it’s been almost a year later, and I shouldn’t have had to pin the pieces together myself,” said Talesia Armstead.

Attempts were made to reach both companies named in the suit for comment. They both sent out their condolences in statements but declined to comment because of the pending litigation.

The Armstead family is hosting a balloon release on Saturday, Oct. 15, in memory of Dexter Armstead.

Talesia Armstead said the balloon release will be held at The Protestant Cemetary in Donaldsonville at 4 p.m.

Zachry Industrial statement:

“We continue to express our sincere condolences to Mr. Armstead’s family and all those who knew him. However, as a company practice, Zachry Group does not comment on pending litigation.”

BASF’s statement:

“We can confirm the family of Dexter Armstead, a contractor employee with Zachry Industrial, has filed a lawsuit against both BASF and Zachry alleging several claims. As policy, BASF does not comment on pending litigation. We continue to offer our deepest condolences to Mr. Armstead’s family, friends and colleagues.

BASF regards protection of health, safety and the environment as our most important responsibility. We care about our employees and contractors, and we care about our communities. We are committed to operating facilities in a safe and environmentally responsible fashion.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.