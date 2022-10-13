Officials seize fentanyl, other drugs; arrest suspected drug dealer

The following is a press release from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last several weeks, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into the illegal narcotics trafficking activities of Jermaine Harris aka “UNC.” During the course of the investigation, Agents conducted 100′s of hours of surveillance and numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Harris. During one of the controlled purchases of fentanyl, Harris had his 10-year-old son with him.

On October 13, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics with the assistance of SCAT, K-9, Intel and Central PD executed three search warrants, after taking Harris into custody. The warrants were executed at 3064 Oswego St. apt. 21, 4055 Adams Ave. and 10575 White Oak Dr.

The following seizures and arrests were the result:

Seized Narcotics and Currency (approx. totals and values)

2.2 pounds of Fentanyl (street value $70,000)

14 grams of Heroin (street value $1,400)

53 dosage units of Oxycodone (street value $1,060)

1 gram of crack cocaine

Numerous boxes of Suboxone

$9,500 (pending seizure)

Seized Firearms

Ruger .40 caliber handgun (reported stolen via Addis PD)

Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun (reported stolen via BRPD)

Derringer .22 caliber handgun

Jermaine Harris (4/4/81) AKA “UNC”

Dist. of Sch. II (Fentanyl/3 counts)

PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

PWITD Sch. I (Heroin)

PWITD Sch. II (Hydrocodone)

PWTID Sch. II (Crack Cocaine)

Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs

Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Poss. of a Stolen Firearm (2 counts)

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal use of CDS In the Presence of a Juvenile

Dawn Clarke (11/8/76)

Poss. of Sch. I (Heroin)

***A large portion of this case was made possible by the Fentanyl overtime funding provided by the State via Senator Bodi White.***

EBRSO SCAT, EBRSO K9, EBRSO Intel, Central PD, and DEA Task Force assisted in this investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.