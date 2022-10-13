Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

North Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near South Korean border

FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made early Friday but gave no further details.

It’s the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also said North Korea flew warplanes near the rival’s border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting...
Teen girl allegedly solicits teen boy to kill relative on Jefferson Hwy., officials say
FILE - The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its...
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump’s ‘staggering betrayal’
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 13
Thursday cold front delivers only slight cool down