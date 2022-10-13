Facebook
Mild, mainly dry weather returns for the weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A line of showers and t-storms along a weak cold front has finally ended one of the longest dry stretches on record for Baton Rouge. Rain at the airport early this morning ended a streak of 33 straight days without rainfall, tying for the 4th longest dry stretch on record and making it the longest since 1979. Needless to say, every drop of rain over the last couple of days has been welcomed across our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 13(WAFB)

As the front continues into the northern Gulf of Mexico today, look for decreasing clouds and drier air to make a return. The bulk of the cooler air behind this front will slide to our east, with today’s highs still reaching the mid 80s.

The primary impact from this latest front other than the rain will be the return of morning lows in the 50s for a couple of days on Friday and Saturday. Otherwise, afternoons will stay mild to warm, topping out in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.

Things are still looking good for Live After Five in downtown Baton Rouge on Friday evening, with temperatures starting out in the low 80s and falling into the low 70s.

Friday night high school football games will enjoy clear skies, with readings falling from the upper 70s to around 70 degrees by the end of most of the games. And into Saturday, it’s shaping up to be a warm afternoon for tailgating on the Bluff, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s. But weather looks pretty good for the game itself as Southern hosts Alcorn State, with temperatures falling from the low 80s into the low 70s.

The chance for a few showers will return by Sunday afternoon and evening in advance of our next cold front. But I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans, with those rain chances posted at 30%-40%. Scattered showers will remain possible through the day on Monday as the cold front temporarily slows its southward progress. But the front should eventually move through by late Monday or early Tuesday, leading to our coolest weather yet of the fall season.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl has gone stationary in the southern Gulf of Mexico this morning. But there’s been no significant change to the forecast, with the storm expected to make a southward turn and move into Mexico over the next couple of days.

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave just south of the Cabo Verde Islands this morning. It’s given a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

