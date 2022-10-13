Man airlifted to hospital following crash on I-10

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was airlifted to a hospital following a car crash on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415 on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Major Zachary Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a vehicle ran into the back of an 18-wheeler.

The driver was taken to a hospital due to their injuries.

The highway was shut down just before 9 a.m. due to the crash and reopened around 9:30 a.m., according to DOTD.

All lanes are open on I-10 East at Mile Marker 148 (before LA 415). Congestion is approximately 9 miles in length. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 13, 2022

BREAKING: I-10 EAST is temporarily closed between Grosse Tete & LA-415 due to an injury crash. Backups coming from Lafayette to Baton Rouge approaching Ramah. Expect delays for a while. pic.twitter.com/4un1VybXIg — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) October 13, 2022

