Man airlifted to hospital following crash on I-10

Major Zachary Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a vehicle ran...
Major Zachary Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed a vehicle ran into the back of an 18-wheeler.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was airlifted to a hospital following a car crash on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415 on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Major Zachary Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a vehicle ran into the back of an 18-wheeler.

The driver was taken to a hospital due to their injuries.

The highway was shut down just before 9 a.m. due to the crash and reopened around 9:30 a.m., according to DOTD.

