LSU OL Will Campbell set to return for Florida game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly says offensive tackle Will Campbell will be back to block against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15, after missing the game against Tennessee when he was hospitalized for dehydration.

Campbell was released from the hospital Monday, practiced Tuesday, and could have a big impact taking on Billy Napier’s Gators.

Kickoff for unranked LSU (4-2, 2-1 sec) at unranked Florida (4-2, 1-2 sec) is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

