Jameis Winston returns to Saints practice

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston attempts to pass during the first half of Sunday's loss to...
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston attempts to pass during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Yes, Jameis Winston was back at practice Wednesday.

No, this does ‘not’ mean he’ll be suiting up on Sunday against the Bengals.

This is a situation of Jameis needing to learn how to walk again before he can run.

And, according to head coach Dennis Allen, this is the first step towards getting him back to playing again...saying, eventually, they need to see that the rehab he’s been receiving is working...

“This is part of the rehab process and it’s another step in the right direction,” Allen said.

Also happening with the saints yesterday, Taysom hill was tabbed the NFC’s offensive player of the week after accounting for ‘four’ touchdowns in the Saints’ win against Seattle.

Hill rushed for 112 yards and scored three times. He also threw a touchdown pass to Adam Trautman in the 39-32 saints win.

