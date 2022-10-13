Facebook
Hollydays is back at the River Center

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hollydays is back at the River Center Oct. 12-15. You’re invited to shop, sip and dance if you wish for a cause at the holiday market you’ve loved for the past 39 years.

There will be more than 100 vendors from across the country. It’s a great opportunity to find unique gifts for everyone on your holiday list.

Come enjoy preferred shopping from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. The general shopping experience goes from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Purchase your tickets for general market shopping and you can also try your hand at their Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge. You can also attend one or all of their Hollydays signature events to show your support for one of Baton Rouge’s favorite traditions.

You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster and at the door.

