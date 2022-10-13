Expansion changes coming to Baton Rouge airport creating more job opportunities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For decades, the Baton Rouge airport’s primary purpose has been commercial flight travel but an upcoming expansion at BTR, will give it a larger role in the region’s economy.

Director of Aviation, Mike Edwards, says, “The metro council approved a 30-year lease between the airport and Burrell Aviation.”

Burrell Aviation meets a surging demand from air cargo to logistic solutions, contracting with companies like FedEx and Amazon.

Edwards explains, “The airport will lease with Burrell, and they will sublease the site to other entities.”

With more air cargo coming through Baton Rouge, there will be more job opportunities to meet the demand that is expected to go with it.

“The jobs are broken down into four areas. One being air cargo, one being warehouse. The others include things like maintenance and just logistics in general,” Edwards adds.

He says this is part of a 10-year update to a 20-year masterplan for the airport.

Edwards says, “This is a certified site on the north end of the airport. It is adjacent to two of our main taxiways, so it has direct runway access. It is a shovel-ready site that the airport has been working on.”

He says this partnership did not come without some turbulence.

“The downturn was the largest downturn in aviation history. We continued to work through that time,” explains Edwards.

