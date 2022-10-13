EBR Schools hosting FAFSA night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting FAFSA night on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Education leaders say the event is mandatory for all 12th grade students in the school district.

Students, along with their parents, are asked to show up at their respective high school from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and bring several items.

To complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), you will need:

your Social Security number

your Alien Registration Number (if you are not a U.S. citizen)

Your federal income tax returns, W-2s, and other records of money earned. (Note: You may be able to transfer your federal tax return information into your FAFSA using the IRS Data Retrieval Tool.)

Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)

Records of untaxed income (if applicable)

An FSA ID to sign electronically

A lot of information about FAFSA can be found on the studentaid.gov website.

