CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on the charges of felony theft.

Marvin Smith, 48, is described as being 6-foot-1, with black hair and black eyes.

According to officials, investigators believe that Smith scammed a victim out of $5,000.

The EBRSO and the Gonzales Police Department also want Smith for similar theft charges.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.

