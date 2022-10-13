CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on the charges of felony theft.
Marvin Smith, 48, is described as being 6-foot-1, with black hair and black eyes.
According to officials, investigators believe that Smith scammed a victim out of $5,000.
The EBRSO and the Gonzales Police Department also want Smith for similar theft charges.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.
