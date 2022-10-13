Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Individuals accused of stealing nearly $4K

Investigators stated they have reason to believe the individuals are connected with a theft and...
Investigators stated they have reason to believe the individuals are connected with a theft and access device fraud investigation in excess of $3,800.00.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals accused of theft.

Investigators stated they have reason to believe the individuals are connected with a theft and access device fraud investigation in excess of $3,800.00.

Investigators stated they have reason to believe the individuals are connected with a theft and...
Investigators stated they have reason to believe the individuals are connected with a theft and access device fraud investigation in excess of $3,800.00.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
Investigators stated they have reason to believe the individuals are connected with a theft and...
Investigators stated they have reason to believe the individuals are connected with a theft and access device fraud investigation in excess of $3,800.00.

Authorities ask if you have any information that can help investigators regarding their identity, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Hollydays is back at the River Center
The orange garment in the individual’s hand is a ski mask he allegedly wore during the robbery,...
Police attempt to ID individual accused of armed robbery
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 13
Mild, mainly dry weather returns for the weekend
Education leaders say the event is mandatory for all 12th grade students in the school district.
EBR Schools hosting FAFSA night