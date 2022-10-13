CRIME STOPPERS: Individuals accused of stealing nearly $4K
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals accused of theft.
Investigators stated they have reason to believe the individuals are connected with a theft and access device fraud investigation in excess of $3,800.00.
Authorities ask if you have any information that can help investigators regarding their identity, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
