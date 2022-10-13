Facebook
Burrow, Chase return to La., as Saints host Bengals on WAFB

Bengals vs Saints
Bengals vs Saints(NFL)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - LSU great Joe Burrow will return to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 16, the place where he topped off his Heisman season with a 15-0 finish and a National Championship win over Clemson.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 9)
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 9)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)

Of course, this time, he won’t be wearing purple and gold and probably isn’t bringing any cigars.

The Bengals’ Super Bowl quarterback didn’t exactly get choked up on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when asked about playing the Saints, the way he did when he accepted the Heisman with one of the most stirring speeches ever.

But he did admit that night on Poydras Street will always have a special place in his heart.

The Saints are looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season after Taysom Hill was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his four touchdowns versus Seattle.

The Saints and Bengals will kick off at noon and the game can be seen on WAFB.

