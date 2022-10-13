BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas.

Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force.

The scammers are using active BRPD phone numbers and officer names in an attempt to have victims send them money to stop arrest warrants from being issued, police added.

BRPD is investigating these calls.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 225-344-7867.

