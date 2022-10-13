Baton Rouge Fire Department tries to fill 50 vacancies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 27 new firefighters are suiting up for the capital region, but Baton Rouge Fire Department still has vacancies.

Six months of rigorous training have led to this moment. 27 recruits will officially become firefighters for the City of Baton Rouge.

“I always felt somewhat of a call to serve the community, so I decided to change careers and here I am,” explains Justin Ward. Ward is the valedictorian of the 40th class of the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Ward says he is ready to serve his community and put his new training to the test.

“I was raised in a family, where my father taught us from a young age, you help people because it’s the right thing to do. So, I think that’s the reason why most of us are here, and if we are looked at as heroes by some that’s great, but I think everybody’s here because this is what they want to do,” says Ward.

Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking for more recruits like Ward. Currently, there is a total of 50 vacancies left to fill.

“Throughout the country, there’s a need for people as first responders, you know not just fire, not just police, but EMS as well. You know that need to serve is always there,” explains Justin Hill who is the public information officer for BRFD.

Firefighters are only allowed to work a total of 30 years, and then they must retire. So, recruiting is always a top priority for the fire department to keep their numbers up. “The more people we have the better service we can give to the people, right? The more firemen that we have on the scene, the quicker the fire gets put out, and we can go in and save lives. Numbers mean something in the fire services,” says Chief Michael Kimble of BRFD.

Kimble says they want to start training new recruits by the first of the new year. They’re looking for people between the ages of 18 and 35, and who know how to adapt under pressure.

“You hear a lot that firemen are a jack of all trades, you may get called because somebody’s lights aren’t turning on, or you know a lot of times we’re called on the worst days of people’s lives and you got to perform your best on those days,” adds Ward.

If you are interested in signing up for the next Baton Rouge Fire Department Academy, click this link here: https://www.brla.gov/911/Fire-Department

