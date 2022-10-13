Facebook
Baker man arrested on 60 counts of porn involving juveniles

Michael Brown
Michael Brown(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baker man was arrested on multiple counts of porn involving juveniles after receiving numerous cyber tips according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO states that they reviewed five complaints from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that were produced by Google on Sept. 6. Upon review it appeared that 156 images and videos confirmed child pornography.

Michael Brown, 44, is being charged with 60 counts of porn involving juveniles and two counts of unauthorized use of a wireless router system according to EBRSO.

EBRSO states that they received an additional seven cyber tips on Sept. 30 and another eight on Oct. 4 for a total of 21 cyber tips and 229 images and videos through NCMEC that were related to Brown.

