Authorities seize more than 300K pills, 20 lbs. of powder fentanyl

By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – New York investigators said they have made the largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history.

Officials announced Wednesday they seized more than 300,000 pills and more than 20 pounds of powder.

Together, the drugs have a street value of more than $9 million.

Police said two people have been charged.

Last week, authorities seized 15,000 pills as part of an ongoing fentanyl trafficking operation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

