26th Annual Boo at the Zoo kicks off at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo(BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo Saturday, October 22 through Sunday, October 30.

According to officials, the zoo will have thousands of mini pumpkins flooding the pavilion area provided by the Capital City Produce Pumpkin Patch. Children ages 12 and under will be invited to take one free mini pumpkin.

Boo at the Zoo says they will also have treat bags for all children ages 12 and under, a costume contest, special character visits, traditional fall and Halloween themed inflatables, and holiday themed enrichments provided to the zoo’s animals throughout the day.

Halloween costumes are encouraged for all attendees.

You can take photos at the Boo at the Zoo event, post it on social media and hashtag #BRZooBoo for a chance to win a zoo membership to enjoy all year long, officials added.

The zoo will reportedly offer regular café service, as well as vendor-sold refreshments in the food court, including Rice & Roux and SnoMobile of Louisiana.

Admission gates open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and zoo grounds close at 5 p.m. Regular zoo admission applies, free for members, according to officials.

Boo at the Zoo is reportedly presented by Hancock Whitney Bank.

For more information on Boo at the Zoo, please call (225) 775-3877.

