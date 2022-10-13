2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Denham Springs DB DaShawn McBryde

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - For the second week in a row, a defender who made the biggest play of the game is taking home Sportsline Player of the Week, and Denham Springs defensive back DaShawn McBryde didn’t do it just once.

In South Louisiana, DBU is a very familiar term and No. 6 just saw his stock rise recently with an offer from Texas Tech as a junior.

Against rival Live Oak in the district opener on Thursday, Oct. 6, Denham Springs needed a bounce-back game after suffering its first loss of the season.

McBryde answered by turning a tipped pass into a quick six with the pick-six, blowing open a close defensive struggle with the Eagles up the road.

But McBryde wasn’t done.

On the last play of the game, as Denham Springs was trying to preserve a shutout, McBryde struck again and took another interception all the way to the house to punctuate a 33-0 victory for the Yellowjackets over their Livingston Parish rivals.

