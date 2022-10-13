Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting on Jefferson Highway, deputies say

(Source: MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 16-year-old was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night, Oct. 12.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting at The Highland Club Apartment Homes located on Jefferson Hwy., not far from Highland Road, around 11 p.m., in which a woman was shot and killed.

Deputies apprehended the suspect, a 16-year-old male, near the residence.

Authorities say he will be booked into juvenile detention for second-degree murder and juvenile in possession of a firearm.

The incident is still under investigation and further information will be released once it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman killed in Zachary car crash after vehicle overturns
In addition to the reunion, the band has announced that they will release a new single on...
Blink-182 announce reunion with singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge; release new single and tour dates
Investigators stated they have reason to believe the individuals are connected with a theft and...
CRIME STOPPERS: Individuals accused of stealing nearly $4K
The orange garment in the individual’s hand is a ski mask he allegedly wore during the robbery,...
Police attempt to ID individual accused of armed robbery