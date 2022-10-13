16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting on Jefferson Highway, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 16-year-old was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night, Oct. 12.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting at The Highland Club Apartment Homes located on Jefferson Hwy., not far from Highland Road, around 11 p.m., in which a woman was shot and killed.

Deputies apprehended the suspect, a 16-year-old male, near the residence.

Authorities say he will be booked into juvenile detention for second-degree murder and juvenile in possession of a firearm.

The incident is still under investigation and further information will be released once it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

