Victim identified in deadly Donaldsonville shooting, suspect arrested

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is behind bars following a shooting in Donaldsonville.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday, Oct. 10, around 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Lessard Street.

When they arrived, deputies say they found Trevon Henderson, 21, dead from a single gunshot wound.

The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33, remained at the scene.

According to APSO, Smith was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.