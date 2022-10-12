Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Two injured in shooting on I-10 near Dalrymple Dr.

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting on I-10 east near Dalrymple Drive.

BRPD states the shooting occurred around 9:37 p.m. two victims were located in a vehicle on the side of the interstate suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.

According to officials the extent of their injuries remains unknown and they believe this occurred at a separate location.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

File photo of police tape.
Grand jury indicts Livingston Parish deputy on traffic violation in connection with deadly crash
Episcopal School
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former student files salacious lawsuit against Episcopal School, former teacher
Police investigating fatal shooting on Terrace Avenue
Terrace Avenue shooting happens in BRPD ‘Micro-Targeting Area’
Marijuana possession charges are still not off the hook
People with La. marijuana possession charges still not off the hook after Biden’s federal pardons