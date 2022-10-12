Two injured in shooting on I-10 near Dalrymple Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting on I-10 east near Dalrymple Drive.

BRPD states the shooting occurred around 9:37 p.m. two victims were located in a vehicle on the side of the interstate suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.

According to officials the extent of their injuries remains unknown and they believe this occurred at a separate location.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

