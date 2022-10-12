Facebook
Sporting goods store offers Jag students limited-time discount

Southern University
Southern University(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Academy Sports + Outdoors has announced its renewed partnership as the Official Sporting Goods and Outdoor Retailer of the SWAC.

According to Academy, they are providing HBCU students (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), faculty, and staff 10% off on in-store and online purchases through November 5, as long as they provide a valid school ID during checkout.

The Jaguar Nation can find a variety of items at Academy Sports such as:

  • Hats
  • Hoodies
  • T-Shirts
  • Novelty Items

For more information click here.

