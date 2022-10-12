Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: 5 mental health questions to ask yourself

(WBTV)
By Milvionne Cherry and Roque Correa
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - One in four adults in the U.S suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder.

Undiagnosed and untreated mental illness can result in unnecessary disability, unemployment, substance abuse, and much more.

Psychotherapist M. Clark Canine states “There are some very serious challenges going on in our society right now, and it sort of makes sense that people would feel more anxious about it.”

Experts say checking in on your mental health is beneficial just like a physical health checkup. You can perform a mental health checkup by asking yourself these questions every day:

  • “How am I feeling today?”
  • “What’s been worrying me lately?”
  • “Am I providing my body with its basic needs?”
  • “What am I doing to bring myself joy?”
  • “Who do I have in my corner?”

David Baker, Ph.D., a psychotherapist and performance management consultant states, “We have to look deep inside, I think and ask ourselves, honestly, what am I struggling with? And it’s not often the obvious thing.”

Apps like MoodKit, Talkspace, and MindShift CBT promote taking steps to manage your mental health. For symptoms that last longer than two weeks, it is best to seek professional help.

The organization Mental Health America provides mental health screening tests for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and many more that you can take on their website at screening.mhanational.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
October is Cyber Security month
IT director discusses East Baton Rouge Parish’s cyber security
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 12
Sct’d storms bring much needed rain to some
Jaylon Brown
Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide