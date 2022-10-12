Facebook
Sct’d storms bring much needed rain to some

Dr. Steve gives the 6 a.m. weather update on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shower and t-storm action now through daybreak Thursday will be scattered in coverage. That means not everyone will see rain, but those that do can expect around 0.25″. These storms are not forecast to be strong, and any heavy rain potential will be brief enough to not cause flash flood concerns. The front passes through the local area by sunrise leaving behind a quite nice Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 12
This cold front won’t deliver much change to temperatures. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80°s right into the weekend. Morning lows will see a dip into the upper 50°s Friday, but that will be the coolest temperatures from this front.

Another cold front is set to arrive Monday of next week, and will deliver a more significant change in temperature. It will also bring another decent chance for rain to the forecast. Showers and a few t-storms look most likely Sunday night into Monday. It doesn’t look like severe weather will be an issue, but we will keep a close eye on that part of the forecast as we get closer. Temperatures will take about a 15-20 degree change for both afternoon highs and morning lows. Lows will dip into the mid 40°s by the middle of next week and highs may struggle to reach 70° during that time too.

Tropical Storm Karl remains in the very Southern Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche. It poses no threat to the U.S. as it will move into Mexico or get sheared apart in the coming days.

