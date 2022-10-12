Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux lands in Central

A familiar, Baton Rouge based restaurant is planning to open its doors to a brand new location...
A familiar, Baton Rouge based restaurant is planning to open its doors to a brand new location in Central.(Mayor David Barrow)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A familiar, Baton Rouge based restaurant is planning to open its doors to a brand new location in Central.

Central mayor, David Barrow, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is coming to Sullivan Road near Grand Settlement Blvd. in the near future.

According to Barrow, the new 6,500 square foot restaurant will seat close to 40 tables, along with a bar area.

The item goes before the Central Planning Commission in November and then the city council in December for site plan approval, Barrow added.

Walk-On’s was founded by two former LSU basketball players, Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, who opened their very first location on LSU’s campus near Tiger Stadium.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

File photo of litter on a street in Louisiana
Leaders address Louisiana’s litter problem at state conference
CONSUMER REPORTS: New rules for fire safety
YOUR HEALTH: Alcohol and cancer risk
File photo of police tape.
Grand jury indicts Livingston Parish deputy on traffic violation in connection with deadly crash