New Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux lands in Central

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A familiar, Baton Rouge based restaurant is planning to open its doors to a brand new location in Central.

Central mayor, David Barrow, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is coming to Sullivan Road near Grand Settlement Blvd. in the near future.

According to Barrow, the new 6,500 square foot restaurant will seat close to 40 tables, along with a bar area.

The item goes before the Central Planning Commission in November and then the city council in December for site plan approval, Barrow added.

Walk-On’s was founded by two former LSU basketball players, Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, who opened their very first location on LSU’s campus near Tiger Stadium.

