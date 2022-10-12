Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019.

Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.

The double murder occurred on LSU Ag. Road in St. Gabriel on Dec. 28, 2019.

According to a spokeswoman for the DA’s office, Brown met up with the two victims and drove with them to Gonzales and back, where he then shot them in the car.

Maynor was pronounced dead at the scene and Evans later died at the hospital the next day.

According to the DA’s office, the evidence did not match Brown’s original story, which was changed several times before saying his act was self-defense. Officials said Brown led them to a storm drain in Baton Rouge, where he admitted to throwing the gun after the shooting.

“We will not tolerate these crimes and violence in the 18th District,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton. “I thank the jury for its attention and service in this case. We will go after the criminals and we will work hard to present the evidence to put them away.”

Officials say a second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence, and the sentence for manslaughter is up to 40 years in prison at hard labor.

The sentencing has been set for November 30.

