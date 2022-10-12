Facebook
Job fairs for people with disabilities, outdoor enthusiasts happening Wednesday

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are two job fairs scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the greater Baton Rouge area.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission and Healthy Blue are hosting their disABILITY Inclusion Job Fair from 9 a.m. until noon.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Organizers say the online job fair was created in support of Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are also currently hiring for seasonal employees to staff Santa’s Wonderland.

There will be a National Hiring Event on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Employers report they are planning to conduct interviews on the spot.

Applicants can apply in advance.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

